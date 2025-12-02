EU Court allows Dutch anti-trust case against Apple

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Justice ruled that Dutch courts can hear a case against Apple over alleged anti-competitive practices in its App Store.

Apple had argued that the Dutch court lacked jurisdiction, claiming the events did not occur in the Netherlands, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case, brought by two local foundations, challenges Apple’s App Store policies, with the Dutch tribunal now authorized to proceed following the Luxembourg-based court’s decision.

News.Az