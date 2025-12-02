Apple pushes back on India’s mandatory cyber app

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has refused India’s order to preload its iPhones with the state-owned cyber safety app, Sanchar Saathi, citing privacy and security concerns. The government wants all new smartphones, including Samsung and Xiaomi devices, to have the app installed and non-removable, while older devices would receive it via updates.

The app is designed to track stolen phones, block misuse, and prevent scams involving duplicated IMEI numbers. Apple argues the mandate conflicts with its iOS security policies and does not comply with similar directives elsewhere, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move has sparked political backlash in India, with privacy advocates and opposition leaders warning of government overreach. Other manufacturers are reportedly reviewing the order.

News.Az