EU demands closure of Armenia's Metsamor nuclear power plant

The European Commission has published the initialed text of the Armenia-EU Framework Agreement, which consists of 357 pages.

The agreement on Armenia’s comprehensive and expanded partnership with the European Union envisages, in particular, the closure of the Metsamor nuclear power plant and the safe suspension of its operation, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

It was noted in the chapter on energy cooperation that the Metsamor NPP should be closed and replaced with other capacities that will ensure Armenia’s energy security.

