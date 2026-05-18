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UN Secretary-General: World Urban Forum will serve as a catalyst for turning goals into reality

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UN Secretary-General: World Urban Forum will serve as a catalyst for turning goals into reality
Photo: AZERTAC

“I extend my greetings to WUF13 in Baku, held amid global crises, conflicts, and rising energy and food prices,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a video message to participants during the opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku.

These remarks were made by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a video message addressed to the official opening ceremony of WUF13, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that around three billion people live in inadequate housing conditions:

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Noting that the current agenda is focused on the often under-discussed global housing crisis, he added: “Housing is a human right and fundamental to human dignity. The World Urban Forum will serve as a catalyst for turning these objectives into reality”.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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