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Massive tornado hits central Nebraska - VIDEO

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Massive tornado hits central Nebraska - VIDEO
Source: Reddit

A large tornado was spotted near Palmer, the US State of Nebraska, on Sunday, as severe storms swept across the state, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

Footage captured by storm chaser Scott Nicholson shows the powerful twister as it moved through the area.

Nicholson said the storm took about 30 minutes to organize, after which a tornado formed and rapidly strengthened.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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