Massive tornado hits central Nebraska - VIDEO

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A large tornado was spotted near Palmer, the US State of Nebraska, on Sunday, as severe storms swept across the state, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

Footage captured by storm chaser Scott Nicholson shows the powerful twister as it moved through the area.

BREAKING: A massive tornado tore across open land near Palmer, Nebraska, causing significant damage as a dangerous severe weather outbreak unfolded across the region today. 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/hJJQdLVfaF — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 18, 2026

Nicholson said the storm took about 30 minutes to organize, after which a tornado formed and rapidly strengthened.

News.Az