Xi Jinping prepares to host Vladimir Putin after Trump’s Beijing visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing this week, just days after hosting US President Donald Trump for high-level talks, according to Chinese state media.

The visit comes as China continues to deepen its strategic partnership with Russia, with both sides exchanging congratulatory messages ahead of the meeting and highlighting expanding cooperation, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Xi said bilateral relations between China and Russia have “continuously deepened and solidified,” marking 30 years of their strategic partnership, while Putin’s visit is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The diplomatic engagement follows Trump’s recent visit to Beijing, where discussions focused mainly on trade, Taiwan, and the Middle East, with limited reference to the war in Ukraine. Analysts say issues such as Taiwan and energy security may form an underlying theme of the upcoming Xi–Putin meeting.

Experts cited in reports suggest China’s growing energy ties with Russia, including oil and gas imports, play a key role in Beijing’s long-term strategic planning. Russia has also been pushing for expanded pipeline projects to increase energy exports to China.

Western observers remain concerned about the deepening China-Russia relationship, particularly since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, with China significantly increasing imports of Russian fossil fuels and bilateral trade reaching record levels in recent years.

News.Az