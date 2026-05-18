High-performance Xiaomi YU7 GT SUV set for China debut

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Xiaomi officially announced that the Xiaomi YU7 GT performance SUV will launch on May 21 in China.

The launch event will also feature several ecosystem products, including the Xiaomi 17 Max smartphone, Xiaomi’s first clip-on earbuds, Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, and new smart home devices, News.Az reports, citing CarNewsChina.com.

The YU7 GT was previously previewed in official images showing a new Crimson Red exterior colour and its Nürburgring-tuned performance positioning. Dealership display vehicles have already started arriving across China ahead of the official launch.

According to Xiaomi Auto, the YU7 GT features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, with the front motor producing 288 kW and the rear motor delivering 450 kW. The combined output reaches 990 horsepower, and the company claims a top speed of 300 km/h.

The SUV offers a CLTC-rated pure electric driving range of 705 km.

In terms of design, the YU7 GT continues Xiaomi’s family styling language first introduced with the SU7 sedan. The front end features the brand’s signature “waterdrop” headlights with hollow internal structures. The model also includes a larger front splitter, a prominent rear diffuser, oversized brake calipers, and GT-specific design elements.

At the rear, the SUV carries over styling cues from the SU7, including a ducktail spoiler and halo-style taillights. Xiaomi has also added a larger blade-style rear diffuser along with GT badging.

From the side, the YU7 GT features a low-drag silhouette, frameless exterior mirrors, and flush electric door handles. Xiaomi states that the vehicle incorporates 10 through-flow aerodynamic ducts and 19 air vents.

Earlier previews described the YU7 GT as a “pure-blood GT,” positioning it as a driver-focused SUV designed for both high-performance driving and long-distance touring.

Regulatory filings earlier this year also suggested that Xiaomi may be preparing a lower-cost YU7 variant with revised specifications and wheel options, which could also debut at the May 21 event alongside the YU7 GT.

Xiaomi Auto recorded domestic sales of 36,702 units in April 2026, according to China EV DataTracker. This represents a 28.4% year-on-year increase, giving the company a 2.6% share of China’s passenger new energy vehicle (NEV) market for the month.

Alongside the YU7 GT, Xiaomi will also unveil the Xiaomi 17 Max smartphone, its first clip-on earbuds, Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, and additional smart home products as part of its “Human x Car x Home” ecosystem strategy.

News.Az