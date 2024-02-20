EU energy commissioner to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan on March 1 to participate in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on green energy issues, News.Az reports citing the EC’s press service.

According to Italian media reports, "Simson's participation in the Baku ministerial meeting underscores Europe's commitment to diversifying energy sources and ensuring stable and reliable gas supplies."

"The upcoming March 1st ministerial meeting on green energy in Baku offers a platform to delve into innovative approaches and technologies for attaining clean energy solutions. Amid Europe's ongoing shift towards more sustainable energy sources, the deliberations will underscore the continent's commitment to diminishing reliance on traditional fossil fuels," several Italian publications said.

According to Italian media, "Simson's visit to Azerbaijan not only emphasizes the importance of energy cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan but also reflects a shared commitment to tackling climate change and promoting a sustainable future.”

News.Az

News.Az