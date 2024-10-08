EU establishes new sanctions framework against Russia

The European Council on Tuesday established a new framework for restrictive measures in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad.

In a statement , the European Council pointed out that the new framework will allow the EU to target individuals and entities engaged in actions and policies by the Russian government, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as those of international organizations and third countries, News.Az reports.Today’s decision, based on a proposal by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, is part of the EU’s response to the continued campaign of hybrid activities by Russia, which has recently increased through new operations on European soil, according to the statement.“Under this newly established framework, those designated will be subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies will be forbidden from making funds available to them. In addition, natural persons will also be subject to a travel ban, which will prevent them from entering or transiting through EU territories,” the statement said.

News.Az