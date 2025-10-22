EU greenlights 19th Russia sanctions package, including LNG ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU countries approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, the Danish rotating presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package," it said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Slovakia was the final hold-out after EU countries agreed on the final text last week. Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico wanted assurances from the European Commission on high energy prices and aligning climate targets with the needs of carmakers and heavy industry.

"Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 am," it added.

The LNG ban will take effect in two stages: short-term contracts will end after six months and long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. The full ban comes a year earlier than the Commission's roadmap to end the bloc's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The new package also adds new travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and lists 117 more vessels from Moscow's shadow fleet, mostly tankers, bringing the total to 558.

News.Az