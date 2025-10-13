EU debates 19th sanctions package against Russia ahead of October summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that discussions regarding the 19th package of sanctions against Russia are still ongoing.

She also noted that the EU aims to achieve a concrete result on new restrictions ahead of the European leaders’ summit scheduled for next week. These remarks were made during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on October 13, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“You know, this is already the 19th package of sanctions, and each time we face difficulties, because we (the EU – ed.) are 27 member states and 27 different democracies. So the debates continue. We are trying to achieve a result before the European summit, which will take place next week”

According to Kallas, even if consensus is not reached by next week, work on this issue will continue and proceed further.“And I am positive that, in the end, we will obtain a result and a decision”

On 23–24 October in Brussels, the European Council summit will take place, where conclusions regarding the sanctions initiative against Russia are expected.

News.Az