EU hits Russia with toughest sanctions yet, says Kallas

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has revealed that the European Union has approved one of its most stringent sanctions packages against Russia to date.

“We are standing firm. The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date,” Kallas said on X, News.Az reports.

“We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks’ access to funding,” she stated.

Kallas announced that Nord Stream pipelines will also be banned.

“A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enables sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones,” the EU high representative emphasized.

"For the first time, we're designating a flag registry and the biggest Rosneft refinery in India. Our sanctions also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children. We will keep raising the costs, so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow," she added.

News.Az