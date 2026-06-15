Yandex metrika counter

Israeli drone strike kills 2, including child in Gaza

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli drone strike kills 2, including child in Gaza
Source: Anadolu Agency

An Israeli drone attack has killed two Palestinians, including a child, in northern Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strike targeted a home in the Abu Iskandar area of the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, in Gaza, on Monday evening.

Several other Palestinians were also wounded in the attack, with some reported to be in serious condition.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      