Israeli drone strike kills 2, including child in Gaza
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Source: Anadolu Agency
An Israeli drone attack has killed two Palestinians, including a child, in northern Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The strike targeted a home in the Abu Iskandar area of the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, in Gaza, on Monday evening.
Several other Palestinians were also wounded in the attack, with some reported to be in serious condition.
By Nijat Babayev