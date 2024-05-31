EU investments in Azerbaijan total over $24 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2012-2023, the total volume of EU investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $24.7 billion.

Rauf Najafli, an advisor to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, has announce this during the second annual reporting meeting of the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the World Bank (WB), in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.The deputy minister noted that cooperation with the European Union is among Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities.“Amid the growing dynamics of bilateral relations, trade remains one of the main areas of interaction. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan represents an attractive market for European investors,” he said.“In 2023, the EU's share in Azerbaijan's foreign trade amounted to $24.82 billion, and from January through April of the current year, this figure reached $5.31 billion,” Najafli emphasized.Najafli pointed out that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union and the World Bank within various programs and projects plays an important role in ensuring economic development and adopting innovative approaches.

News.Az