EU-launched “She is the Power” campaign to last until end of March (PHOTO)

EU-launched “She is the Power” campaign to last until end of March (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan organized an event dedicated to the “She is the Power” social campaign.

The event was attended by the ambassadors of the EU and EU member states to Azerbaijan, as well as famous Azerbaijani women, News.Az reports.

Delivering a speech at the event, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko informed about the campaign that was launched on March 1 and will last for a month.

“What makes women powerful? How are women using their power? We see women everywhere making a huge impact on society and Azerbaijan is not an exception,” the ambassador said.

“The EU is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day in partnership with 27 inspirational Azerbaijani women from various fields who have become the “faces” of our campaign. We support several projects that benefit women in Azerbaijan, and thereby we contribute to a strong partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan,” he added.

Ambassador Michalko congratulated the women who are taking part in this campaign. This includes women from the fields of culture, education, sport, civil society, business, and health.

“When a woman feels her power and the society she lives in believes in her power, she becomes stronger and more magnificent,” said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Muradova wished the campaign success and pledged every support for its successful implementation. She pointed out that the policy and programs implemented by the EU are aimed at creating conditions for the full participation of women in all areas of society, as well as increasing educational and employment opportunities for women.

The event also featured the screening of videos highlighting the presentation of social projects and the speeches of the beneficiaries of EU-funded projects, as well as the speeches of the women taking part in the social campaign.

Then, certificates were presented to the campaign participants and volunteers.

News.Az