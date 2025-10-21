EU lawmakers call for halt to UNRWA funding over terror ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the European Parliament from 16 countries have urged the EU to stop funding UNRWA, citing the agency's ties to terror groups and its lack of commitment to peace. The EU currently provides about 80-90 million euros in funding to UNRWA annually.

The members - coming from Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Bulgaria, Spain, Netherlands, France, Cyprus, Romania, Denmark, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Finland, and Portugal - wrote to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday to express their concerns about the UN humanitarian arm, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Amid the somewhat rocky ceasefire in Gaza, and discussions about the future of the strip, the members said it is essential for support to be channelled through partners that share values of "peace" and which reject "the forces of hate."

UNRWA, the members argue, does not share those values, and instead has "shown serious breaches of trust, including staff members connected to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad." These revelations have already led countries such as the US and Sweden to halt cooperation with the agency, and the letter urges the EU to follow suit.

"The rebuilding of Gaza should not repeat the failures of the past," the letter continues. "It must be carried out by credible organizations that invest in education, health, and opportunity for all, partners that build for peace, not for hate."

EU funds must only go to organizations that uphold principles of peace, accountability, and human dignity, the letter added.

Swedish politician Alice Teodorescu shared the letter to her X, adding, "We must take care of taxpayers' money. UNRWA has no role to play in a future peace between Palestinians and Israelis."

