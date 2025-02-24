EU leaders arrive in Kyiv to mark three years of Ukraine war - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's February 2022 invasion.

“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media with a video of her arriving in Kyiv alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, News.Az reports.

“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny,” she stated.

February 24, 2025, marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has profoundly altered the global geopolitical landscape. Beyond the devastating impact on Ukraine itself, the war has had far-reaching consequences for international security, diplomacy, and economic stability. Millions have been displaced, cities reduced to rubble, and the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity tested in ways not seen in Europe since World War II.

