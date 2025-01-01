News.az
News
Antonio Costa
Tag:
Antonio Costa
EU chiefs aim to set Trump aside and close bumper India trade deal
26 Jan 2026-04:25
EU reaffirms support for Denmark and Greenland
23 Jan 2026-19:20
European Council President condemns Trump’s Greenland threat
21 Jan 2026-20:47
EU approves €90bn support package for Ukraine
19 Dec 2025-09:47
Costa: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace vital for Middle Corridor
05 Dec 2025-19:27
EU Council President Costa to visit Kazakhstan on Dec 4
04 Dec 2025-01:15
EU praises UAE as a "reliable partner" in trade and global security
01 Nov 2025-18:36
EU’s Costa raises concerns with China over mineral export controls
27 Oct 2025-11:49
EU pledges support for Gaza reconstruction
13 Oct 2025-23:56
European Council president hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as ‘important moment’ for Europe
02 Oct 2025-14:22
