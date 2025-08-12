EU leaders back Ukraine’s right to decide future, urge diplomatic path

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-six European Union heads of state and government have declared that Ukrainians must be free to determine their own future, stressing that any diplomatic resolution to the war must safeguard both Ukrainian and European security interests.

“Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities,” the joint statement read. The text, finalised late Monday and released Tuesday, was signed by all EU leaders except Hungary, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appeal comes as the bloc seeks to maintain unity on Ukraine policy while exploring avenues for a potential peace process.

