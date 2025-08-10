EU leaders call for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders emphasize safeguarding Ukrainian and European security ahead of the summit, as Zelenskyy rejects ceding territory to end the war. Here’s what we know on day 1,264.

European leaders stressed the need to keep pressure on Moscow and protect Ukrainian and European security interests after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin arranged to meet in Alaska next week, News.Az informs via The Guardian.

A joint statement from French, Italian, German, Polish, British and Finnish leaders and the president of the European commission welcomed the move but noted that the “path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and that negotiations could take place only in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. It added: “only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation to end their illegal war can succeed”. They also said a resolution “must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests”, including “the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

US vice-president JD Vance met British foreign secretary David Lammy and representatives of Ukraine and European allies on Saturday at Chevening House , a country mansion south-east of London, to discuss Trump’s push for peace. A European official confirmed a counterproposal was put forward by European representatives at the Chevening meeting but declined to provide details. The Wall Street Journal said European officials had presented a counterproposal that included demands that a ceasefire must take place before any other steps are taken and that any territory exchange must be reciprocal, with firm security guarantees. “You can’t start a process by ceding territory in the middle of fighting,” it quoted one European negotiator as saying. The White House did not immediately respond when asked about the European counterproposals.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday rejected the idea that his country would give up land to end the war with Russia after Trump suggested a peace deal could include “some swapping of territories.” Zelenskyy said Ukraine “will not give Russia any awards for what it has done” and that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.” Later, Zelenskyy called the Chevening meeting constructive: “All our arguments were heard,” he said in his evening address to Ukrainians. “The path to peace for Ukraine should be determined together and only together with Ukraine, this is key principle.”

French leader Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for Ukraine to play a role in any negotiations : “Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now,” he wrote on X after what he said were calls with Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Starmer. “Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake.”

On Saturday two people died and 16 were wounded when a Russian drone hit a minibus in the suburbs of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two others died after a Russian drone struck their car in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 16 of the 47 Russian drones launched overnight, while 31 drones hit targets across 15 different locations. It also said it shot down one of the two missiles Russia deployed. Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences shot down 97 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight and 21 more on Saturday morning.

News.Az