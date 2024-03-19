EU looks forward to cooperating with Azerbaijan for successful COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU looks forward to cooperating with Azerbaijan to achieve a successful outcome at COP29, as stated by the Council of the European Union (EU) in its Green Diplomacy Council conclusions, News.Az reports.

"The Council expresses gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai and commends the adoption of the UAE consensus. In order to secure the success and aspirations of COP29 and COP30, it anticipates cooperative efforts with all partners, including the Troika - the UAE and the upcoming COP Chairs - Azerbaijan and Brazil.

Furthermore, the Council urges partners to work with the EU to develop a unified strategy for carbon pricing, which is acknowledged as the most successful and economical way to reduce emissions," the Council's conclusions said.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

