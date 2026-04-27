SBI arrests suspect at CLT after month-long fraud investigation

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A Cary man was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday following a month-long investigation into a scam targeting a family in Jones County.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that the Jones County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance last month after a local family was contacted by a suspect claiming their bank account had been compromised, News.Az reports, citing Wect.

The suspect allegedly demanded payment to resolve the issue.

The SBI’s Coastal District identified the suspect as 40-year-old Christopher Aaron Murray. He was taken into custody on April 26 by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at the airport and is scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday, April 27. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone who may have been targeted by Murray to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office or the SBI Coastal District office as the investigation continues.

News.Az