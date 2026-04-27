Europe’s largest casino – but will it work?

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Plans to build Europe’s largest casino in Azerbaijan have sparked both excitement and debate, as the country looks to reposition itself as a major tourism hub. The project, announced by businessman and People’s Artist, Emin Agalarov, is set to rise along the Nardaran beachfront near the Sea Breeze resort in Baku. With its sheer scale and ambition, the development is already being compared to a regional version of Las Vegas.

The numbers behind the project are hard to ignore. Spanning more than 90,000 square metres, the complex will include over 100 gaming tables and more than 1,500 slot machines. A towering 40-metre ceiling and the ability to host thousands of international visitors for poker tournaments point to a venue designed for global appeal. Surrounding the casino will be 10 branded hotels and a concert hall, creating a full entertainment ecosystem rather than a standalone venue, News.Az reports.

Supporters argue that developments like this reflect a broader shift in how countries approach tourism. Azerbaijan has traditionally relied on cultural heritage, oil wealth, and major events to attract visitors, but large-scale entertainment projects could open new doors. The idea is simple: keep tourists in the country longer, encourage higher spending, and build a destination that works year-round, not just during peak seasons.

There is also the question of how land-based venues will compete in an era dominated by digital platforms. The rise of online casino games has changed how people engage with gambling, offering convenience and accessibility that physical venues cannot always match. However, proponents of the Baku project believe that experience still matters. A luxury setting, live events, and the social side of gaming could give the casino an edge that screens alone cannot replicate.

Economic arguments are central to the proposal. Estimates suggest the casino could contribute more than $150 million annually to the local economy through spending and tourism. Lawmakers considering the reintroduction of casinos have also pointed to regional examples, particularly neighbouring Georgia, where the gambling sector generates significant revenue and employment. A notable share of that income comes from foreign visitors, including Azerbaijanis, highlighting potential demand that could be redirected domestically.

Yet, the project still faces hurdles. Casinos have been banned in Azerbaijan since 1998, and any revival would require legislative approval. Current proposals suggest limiting casinos to artificial islands in the Caspian Sea or designated coastal zones, along with strict licensing fees and age restrictions. These measures aim to balance economic opportunity with regulatory control, but the outcome of parliamentary discussions will ultimately determine whether the vision moves forward.

Beyond legislation, there are broader questions about sustainability and long-term success. Mega projects often rely on consistent international interest, strong infrastructure, and careful management to avoid becoming underused landmarks. While the concept of an “Absheron Las Vegas” is appealing, turning that vision into reality will depend on execution as much as ambition.

For now, the proposed casino stands as a bold statement of intent. If approved and delivered as planned, it could redefine Azerbaijan’s tourism landscape. Whether it becomes a thriving hub or an overambitious gamble remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the stakes are high.

News.Az