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Ukraine's Zelensky proposes extension of martial law, mobilization

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Ukraine's Zelensky proposes extension of martial law, mobilization
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that lawmakers will extend martial law and general mobilization for an additional 90 days, according to the parliament’s press service, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The measures, which are currently due to expire on May 4, would be prolonged until Aug. 2 if parliament approves the proposal.

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According to Ukrainian media, lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposal later this week.

Martial law in Ukraine has already been extended 18 times since it was first introduced in February 2022.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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