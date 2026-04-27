Microsoft Outlook down: Users report login issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft Outlook is currently experiencing a widespread outage, affecting a large number of users who are unable to access their Outlook and Hotmail accounts and are instead stuck in repeated login loops.

Microsoft Outlook is currently experiencing a widespread outage, affecting a large number of users who are unable to access their Outlook and Hotmail accounts and are instead stuck in repeated login loops, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The problem appears to have emerged less than an hour ago.

While an initial discussion thread on Reddit pointed to issues with Outlook on Apple Mail, it soon became evident that the disruption is part of a broader Outlook service outage impacting users more widely.

The OP notes that they are stuck in a login loop and even after they enter the 2FA code, the app kicks them back to the login screen.

In another thread, the OP shared a similar experience of being booted out of the app shortly after signing in.

Microsoft officially recognized the mess. A notice on the Microsoft Service Health page confirms a “service degradation” hitting consumer products. The company stated it is actively investigating a potential problem with users accessing Outlook.com.

It is a pretty bad start to the workweek. Because the errors involve unexpected password prompts and warnings that an account is not authenticated, a lot of people initially panicked and assumed they were being hacked.

Even Downdetector is lighting up, indicating the problem is affecting many users.

Some people say the official Outlook mobile app and web browser versions are actually working fine, placing the blame squarely on how Microsoft’s servers are talking to third-party email clients right now. But others claim they are getting locked out regardless of how they try to log in.

Microsoft has promised rolling updates as they look into the root cause. For now, users are essentially stuck waiting. If your inbox is demanding a password right now, changing your security settings or deleting the app probably will not fix it until Microsoft sorts out its servers.

News.Az