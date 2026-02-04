EU moves to restart U.S. trade deal talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, European Union lawmakers decided to resume negotiations on the EU's trade deal with the United States, which had been suspended in protest of President Donald Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and his tariff threats.

The parliament's trade committee had been due to set its position in votes last month on legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on U.S. goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was also set to maintain zero duties for U.S. lobster imports, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

News.Az