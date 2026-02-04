Trump comments on Russia strike after truce period ends

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Feb. 3, Trump said the agreed halt on strikes lasted from “Sunday to Sunday,” adding that while the pause was short, it still provided temporary relief. His comments came after Russia targeted Ukrainian power facilities overnight, marking the end of the brief truce period, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Russia launched one of the largest attacks of the winter, firing more than 70 missiles and roughly 450 drones across the country. The strikes came during an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius, increasing pressure on Ukraine’s energy system and civilian infrastructure.

The temporary pause on energy infrastructure attacks followed direct communication efforts aimed at reducing strikes on critical facilities. Russian officials had previously indicated the halt would only last until early February, and the latest attack appears to confirm that timeline.

The escalation comes as diplomatic efforts continue. Ukraine, Russia and U.S. representatives are expected to hold another round of talks in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4–5, as part of ongoing attempts to find a path toward ending the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the latest strikes could affect Kyiv’s negotiating strategy, arguing that the attacks signal Moscow is not prioritizing diplomatic solutions.

The situation highlights the fragile nature of temporary ceasefires during the conflict, particularly around energy infrastructure, which remains a key pressure point during winter months. Analysts say future negotiations may focus more heavily on enforceable mechanisms if limited ceasefires are to be sustained.

The latest developments also underline the broader geopolitical complexity surrounding the war, where military pressure and diplomatic engagement are unfolding simultaneously, with uncertain prospects for a lasting settlement in the near term.