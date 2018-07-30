EU offers Azerbaijan to privatize AZAL

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) has submitted its proposals on "Aviation Agreement" to Azerbaijan and is now awaiting government proposals.

Report informs that according to the source, there are also proposals regarding privatization of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC:

"We know that AZAL can bring more funds to the state budget. We have suggested them to put it for privatizing. They can also benefit from the experience of other countries, and we have also presented the experience of these countries to the government. The proposals show that if AZAL is in the market economy, there is nothing negative here".

Notably, at present 100% of shares of AZAL belongs to the state. Recently, Moldova has put its national air carrier for privatization. It occurred in Georgia, a few years ago, and at present, 49% of the shares of national airline belongs to the private sector, while 51% to the state.

News.Az

