EU official and Belgian Ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA

The Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Azerbaijan Bert Shufs were summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, AzVision.az reports.

Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov stated that the latest military provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated the tension not only between the two countries, but also in the region.

Khalaf Khalafov stressed out the recent incidents between Azerbaijani and Armenian protesters that happened during the protests in Europe: "Armenian radicals have recently viciously attacked Azerbaijani peaceful protesters in the capital and largest cities of Europe, as well as vandalized Azerbaijani diplomatic representative offices and consulates. They also threaten our diplomats and physically assault our compatriots".

