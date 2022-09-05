EU outlines plans for a price cap on Russian gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says the European Union is preparing plans for a cap on Russian pipeline gas. In a tweet, she also stated that the EU Commission is preparing proposals to help vulnerable households and businesses to cope with high energy prices, News.az reports citing CNN.

Energy Ministers from EU countries are holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday, September 9 to discuss a response to the rising gas prices.

Earlier on Monday, Russia blamed the disruption to gas supplies in Europe through Nord Stream 1 on Western sanctions saying they would resume if those sanctions were lifted.

Von der Leyen accused Russian President Putin of "using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets."

