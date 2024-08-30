EU plans to expand training mission for Ukrainian troops

The European Union plans to expand a training mission for Ukrainian troops, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Friday.

“The European Union will increase the number of Ukrainian soldiers being trained, but this will not occur within Ukrainian territory,” Borrell said before an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Borrell said that although the exact number would be revealed later, the increase would be more than the current 60,000.“The most important issue is EU military support for Ukraine. As part of this support, the training of soldiers plays an important role.“So, we will discuss how to increase our training mission. The target is about 60,000 trained soldiers.“We will increase this target, and I'll tell you by how many by the end of the day," Borrell told journalists.He added that although there was still no consensus about training soldiers inside Ukraine, “this is the most successful training mission ever done by the European Union.”

News.Az