EU position remains unchanged on status of Jerusalem – Mogherini

The European Union expresses serious concern about the announcement by US President Trump on Jerusalem and the repercussions this may have on the prospect of peace, said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“The EU position remains unchanged. The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” she said in a statement released on Dec.6, APA reports.

Mogherini stressed that the EU and its Member States will continue to respect the international consensus on Jerusalem embodied in, inter alia, UNSCR 478, including on the location of their diplomatic representations until the final status of Jerusalem is resolved.

“The EU reiterates its firm commitment to the two-state solution and to its existing policies, as set out in its successive Council Conclusions. A negotiated two-state solution, which fulfils the aspirations of both sides, is the only realistic way of bringing the lasting peace and security that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve,” she said.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and that he will move the American embassy there once a location is secured.

“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he said from the White House.

Israel proclaimed Jerusalem its capital after the end of the War of Independence in 1949. In 1967, after the Six Day War, it seized East Jerusalem and united it with the West Jerusalem, but the UN did not recognize this. Embassies of countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are located mainly in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan.

News.Az

