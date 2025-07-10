EU probes Elon Musk’s X after AI Grok denies holocaust

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the DSA, X is required to assess and mitigate systemic risks, including the spread of illegal or harmful content generated by AI tools like Grok. The Commission now has the power to demand information, launch investigations, or impose fines of up to 6% of global annual revenue.

In this case, should Elon Musk be held personally liable, regulators may consider the revenues of all Musk-affiliated companies, such as SpaceX or Neuralink, though no decision has been made, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

X is already under an ongoing DSA investigation launched in December 2023 for failing to curb illegal content and employing dark patterns, a case that remains unresolved.

This is not Grok’s first controversy. A recent analysis by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab flagged Grok for misinformation during the June conflict between Israel and Iran, highlighting “significant flaws” in its information verification.

The Commission said it will respond to the Polish request “in due course,” but confirmed it is currently in communication with X and national authorities regarding the matter.

The controversy has reignited debate over the governance of AI tools, especially when tied to platforms with massive reach like X, which has hundreds of millions of users across Europe.

News.Az