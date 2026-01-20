EU promises firm response to Trump’s Greenland threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in a speech on Tuesday that Europe's response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats would be "unflinching, united, and proportional," while also expressing solidarity with Greenland and Denmark.

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10 per cent import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a member of both the European Union and the U.S.-led NATO.

The tariffs are “a mistake, especially between long-standing allies,” von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which has seen leaders from all over the world gather.

“Plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape,” she said. “Our response will be unflinching, united and proportional.” The EU’s top official also expressed solidarity with Greenland and Denmark, adding that their sovereignty was “non-negotiable.” She went on to say that Europe would be open to working with the U.S. on Arctic security. “We need to work with all of our regional partners to strengthen our common security. This is why we will look at how to strengthen our security partnerships with partners such as the U.K., Canada, Norway, Iceland and others,” she added.

