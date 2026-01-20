Trump shares Macron’s message, pledges ‘no going back’ on Greenland

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump shared private messages from world leaders and vowed there would be "no going back" in his campaign to seize Greenland, the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

One of the messages, posted on Truth Social overnight, was from French President Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

In it, Macron expressed confusion over Trump’s actions regarding Greenland, stating, "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

Trump also shared a text from NATO’s head, accused the United Kingdom of “stupidity,” and posted what appeared to be AI-generated images featuring the American flag over Greenland and Canada.

Despite his combative stance, Trump offered a touch of diplomacy, announcing that he would meet with “various parties” about Greenland during this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump promised the event would be “very interesting,” telling reporters late Monday he did not expect his European allies to “push back too much” on his Greenland ambitions. In a brief telephone interview with NBC News earlier, Trump wouldn’t say whether he would use force to seize the Arctic island.

He was speaking after his own text was made public, in which he warned Europe that he no longer feels “the obligation to think purely of peace,” linking his bid to seize the island to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hours later, Trump was posting the texts from Macron, in which the French leader addressed him as “my friend.”

A source close to Macron told NBC News on Tuesday that the private messages shared by Trump were genuine. Despite the more jovial tone, the source said that the French leader's position was consistent in public and private.

According to the screenshot shared by Trump, Macron said that he was “in line” with his American counterpart on Syria and Iran, but did not see his reasoning on Greenland. He also said that he could call a meeting of the heads of leading industrialized nations in Paris this week and offered to dine with Trump in the French capital.

Trump also shared friendly texts from Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO, an alliance whose existence has been brought into question by Trump's threats.

“I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland,” Rutte wrote, calling Trump “Dear Donald,” appearing to compliment his actions on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine, and promising to use his media engagements in Davos to highlight the president's work.

NATO's press office told NBC News that it would issue a comment if it had anything to say on the matter.

Trump said earlier on Truth Social that he had a very good call with Rutte concerning Greenland and that he had agreed to the meeting in Davos. "There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he said.

News.Az