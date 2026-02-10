EU publishers file antitrust complaint over Google AI Overviews

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Publishers Council has filed an antitrust complaint with EU regulators against Google over its AI-generated search summaries known as AI Overviews.

The group alleges that Google is using journalistic content without authorization, without effective opt-out options and without fair payment to publishers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The complaint could add pressure to an ongoing European Commission investigation into Google’s AI-related practices that began in late 2025.

Publishers argue that AI summaries could reduce traffic to news websites and weaken revenue models if content is used without compensation.

The case reflects growing tensions between technology companies and media organizations as artificial intelligence tools increasingly rely on large volumes of online content.

