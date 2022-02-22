EU reiterates full solidarity with Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Charles Michel reiterated EU’s full solidarity with Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports.

“The EU stands by you firmly and fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” Michel tweeted.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic".

Putin also signed documents on friendship and mutual assistance with the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

News.Az