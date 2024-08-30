EU's total military aid to Kyiv reaches 43.5 billion euros — foreign policy chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's military aid to Ukraine has reached 43.5 billion euros, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels, News.az reports.

"Today, our military support exceeds 43 billion [euros]. [That is] 43.5 [billion euros, to be exact]," he said following an informal meeting of defense ministers of the 27 EU member states.At the same time, the top EU diplomat said that the association’s defense ministers had not found a solution to unblocking 6.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.Borrell also emphasized that EU countries should speed up the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. He said that he plans to visit Ukraine in September or October, before his mandate expires.

