EU sanctions 41 more ships in Russia’s shadow fleet

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 41 additional vessels linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, bringing the total number of sanctioned ships to nearly 600, the EU Council said on Thursday.

The newly designated vessels are banned from entering EU ports and are prohibited from receiving a wide range of maritime services, tightening restrictions on shipping networks used to bypass Western sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite 19 rounds of EU sanctions since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia has continued exporting millions of barrels of oil, mainly to India and China, often at discounted prices. Much of this trade relies on vessels operating outside the Western-regulated maritime system.

Earlier this week, the EU also sanctioned oil traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar Eyyub, accusing them of helping Moscow evade restrictions on crude exports that fund Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

EU officials say further measures may follow as Brussels seeks to curb Russia’s ability to adapt to sanctions and sustain its energy revenues.

