EU says SGC ‘very good example’ of close cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a very good example of close EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said during an online event on Thursday.

He noted that Azerbaijan and the EU are long-standing partners since the country’s independence.

“We together discuss and agree on priorities, projects and work together to implement them. We all know that this has been very good cooperation in energy and EU4Azerbaijan is very important for energy cooperation,” Jankauskas added.

Talking about the Southern Gas Corridor project, the ambassador said the EU is currently looking how to further develop this cooperation.

News.Az