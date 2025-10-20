EU set to cut Russian gas to Hungary and Slovakia despite objections

EU set to cut Russian gas to Hungary and Slovakia despite objections

After years of debate and negotiation, the European Union is preparing to permanently halt Russian gas supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, overriding objections from the two Central European countries. The decision is expected to be backed by the bloc’s 27 member states on Monday.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has steadily reduced its dependence on Russian energy, nearly eliminating imports of oil, coal, and gas. Yet Budapest and Bratislava have resisted, citing concerns over soaring consumer prices and limited alternatives, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Experts, however, dispute these claims, and EU capitals are now ready to take decisive action.

“Billions of euros have been paid by Hungary and Slovakia to Russia. They are using this for their war machine … this is really not acceptable,” said Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas.

“Now, it is time to demonstrate political will on the EU level,” he added.

The move signals Brussels’ determination to weaken Russia’s leverage over the bloc’s energy supply and assert a unified stance on energy security amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

