EU set to provide financial assistance to Western Balkans

EU will render financial assistance to the Western Balkans amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the visit, Borrell also met with the EU peacekeeping contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Everyone seeking to destabilize should know that European troops are in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Borrell said, assuring the Bosnian citizens that the EU remains committed to strongly supporting peace and stability.

The EU’s foreign policy chief also urged Bosnia and Herzegovina’s politicians to act together and use the country’s economic potential.

