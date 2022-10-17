EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine

EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several European Union foreign ministers on Monday called for sanctions against Iran over the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia, as the bloc agreed a separate set of asset freezes and travel bans over Tehran's crackdown on protests, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Kyiv has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks, saying on Monday that Tehran was responsible for the "murders of Ukrainians".

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has not commented.

"I think it (new sanctions) should be worked out immediately," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Reuters as the bloc's foreign ministers were due to discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

Reinsalu said Kyiv's reports on the Iranian origin of the drones should be taken seriously, with sanctions acting as a deterrent to show "this has consequences."

News.Az