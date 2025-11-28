EU surplus with US drops in Q2 and Q3 of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the third quarter of 2025, the EU recorded a €40.8 billion trade surplus in goods with the United States. This represented a 13.3% decline from the €47.1 billion surplus in the second quarter, and a significant drop of 49.7% compared to the €81.2 billion surplus in the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter stood out as exports to the United States increased sharply in the light of potential tariffs from the United States, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In the third quarter of 2025, the EU recorded a trade surplus in chemicals and related products, machinery and vehicles, other manufactured goods and food and drink. In contrast, deficits were registered for energy, raw materials and other goods. The trade surplus for chemicals and related products decreased in the second and third quarters of 2025 (€24.7 and €23.0 billion surplus, respectively) after peaking in the first quarter of 2025 (€54.1 billion surplus) in the light of potential United States tariffs.

Since the first quarter of 2021, EU imports from the United States have followed a pattern similar to EU imports from the rest of the world until the second quarter of 2022. However, in the aftermath of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU increased the imports of energy products from the United States. As a result, imports from the United States grew more than those from the rest of the world and remained at a comparatively higher level.

News.Az