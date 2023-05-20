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Trade Surplus
Tag:
Trade Surplus
Vietnam posts largest trade surplus with US in January
13 Mar 2026-10:27
China logs record $1.2T trade surplus in 2025
14 Jan 2026-09:26
Japan posts trade surplus as exports climb in November
17 Dec 2025-11:11
EU surplus with US drops in Q2 and Q3 of 2025
28 Nov 2025-21:18
Saudi Arabia sees growth in non-oil exports
25 Aug 2025-21:59
Italy’s trade surplus increases year-on-year in June
11 Aug 2025-20:06
EU trade surplus with US rises despite tariffs
13 Jun 2025-16:45
China's trade surplus set to reach record high
11 Nov 2024-12:27
Vietnam's foreign trade rises 16.3% in nine months
08 Oct 2024-02:00
Azerbaijan's trade surplus surged to 20% of GDP-World Bank
20 May 2023-13:08
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