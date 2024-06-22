EU tariffs on China not a 'punishment', says German economy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Proposed European Union tariffs on Chinese goods are not a "punishment", Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Chinese officials in Beijing on Saturday.

Habeck's visit to China is the first by a senior European official since Brussels proposed hefty duties on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) to combat what the EU considers excessive subsidies.China warned on Friday ahead of his arrival that escalating frictions with the EU over EVs could trigger a trade war."It is important to understand that these are not punitive tariffs," Habeck said in the first plenary session of a climate and transformation dialogue.Countries such as the U.S., Brazil and Turkey had used punitive tariffs, but not the EU, the economy minister said. "Europe does things differently."Habeck said that for nine months, the European Commission had examined in great detail whether Chinese companies had benefited unfairly from subsidies.Zheng responded: "We will do everything to protect Chinese companies."Proposed EU import duties on Chinese-made EVs would hurt both sides, Zheng added. He told Habeck he hoped Germany would demonstrate leadership within the EU and "do the correct thing".He also denied the accusations of unfair subsidies, saying the development of China's new energy industry was the result of comprehensive advantages in technology, market and industry chains, fostered in fierce competition.

News.Az