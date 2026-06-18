EU to address trade gap with China at leaders’ meeting

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At a summit in Brussels, European Union leaders are expected to consider stronger measures to reduce the bloc’s rising trade deficit with China and its dependence on Chinese supplies of rare earths and other critical materials.

EU diplomats say there is a gradual convergence of views among the 27 EU members that the goods trade deficit with China is problematic, News.Az reports, citing DW.

The deficit now amounts to approximately €1 billion ($1.15 billion) per day. The situation is more critical given that transatlantic tariffs are diminishing access to the US market.

In 2025, China's goods trade surplus with the EU reached €360.6 billion, marking a 15% increase from 2024.

Additionally, it expanded by 10% in the first four months of this year, driven by increased sales to the EU and reduced imports by Chinese firms.

News.Az