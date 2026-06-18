Sweden highlights EU concerns over China as a serious issue

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Sweden has urged the EU to present a united stance as it seeks ways to address its increasing trade challenges with China.

We cannot be naive, says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (M) as he heads to Thursday's EU summit in Brussels, where the relationship with China is at the center, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The EU's trade deficit with China is growing, and both countries and companies are concerned that Chinese competitors are receiving unfair help from their state.

It is quite obvious that when free economies in Europe encounter the kind of economic model China uses, it causes serious problems, the Prime Minister says.

However, the summit is so far only a discussion. Proposals for new rules or restrictions are not expected until this fall at the earliest.

News.Az