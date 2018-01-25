EU to assist in improving farm data monitoring system in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Farm data monitoring system is planned to be modernized in Azerbaijan, said a message published on the EU Neighbors portal.

On January 29, an expert from Hungary will visit Baku, Azerbaijan to assist the country’s Agriculture Ministry to develop the farm data monitoring system (FDMS), Trend reports.

The mission program involves a thorough scanning of the current set-up of the country’s FDMS, its data collection practice and data quality checks.

Additionally, the expert, together with officials from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, will review the methodology for sampling and weighting in the FDMS.

The mission is being organized by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Farm Data Monitoring System (FDMS) in Azerbaijan has been developed within the framework of EC/FAO Programme on information systems to improve decision-making process in the field of food security in the ENP-East. Since the establishment of the country-wide FDMS in Azerbaijan, the system covers all regions, collects cost and income data of ca. 3000 farms, representing 90 per cent of the cropland in the country. As a result, the aim of this TAIEX mission is to further develop the FDMS and its capacity. The programme involves a thorough scanning of the current set-up of the FDMS, its holding selection, data collection practice and data quality checks. Additionally, the expert from the EU Member State together with the officials from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will review the methodology of samplings and weighting in FDMS.

News.Az

News.Az