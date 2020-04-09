EU to support production of pomegranate in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four EU grant agreements in the field of agriculture totaling about EUR 2 million have been registered by the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

ABC.AZ reports that four grant agreements provide for local food production through advisory services in Sheki-Zagatala and Gorny Shirvan, as well as promoting small and medium-sized farms, creating new value chain models and developing agro-tourism, creating a group of local farmers engaged in pomegranate production, supporting their transformation and achieving best practices in the pomegranate value chain, including training in the use of pesticides and fertilizers to ensure food security in the Aran economic region.

News.Az

News.Az